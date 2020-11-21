Hamstring is Fine, Getting Stronger: Rohit Prepares for Down Under

“Once the injury happened, the next two days all I did was to figure out what I can do in the next 10 days, whether I will be able to play or not.

Unless one goes to the ground, one won’t know how the body is shaping up, feels the five-time IPL champion captain.

“But every day, hamstring (degree of injury) was changing. The way it was responding was changing, so I was feeling quite confident that I could play and that is the communication that I had with MI at that point.

“I told them that I think I will be okay to play just before play-offs. If there is any discomfort, I won’t be playing the play-offs.”

All Rohit needed was three and half weeks to get ready for Tests and he fails to understand what the fuss was all about given that the series starts December 17.