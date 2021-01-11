Great Escape at SCG Has the Imprint of Ajinkya Rahane’s Character

Before India’s Test series against Australia began, Cricket Australia did a build-up with the two best batsmen on either side, Virat Kohli and Steve Smith.

Both champion batsmen interviewed each other in what was meant to build the hype for the series. Smith asked his rival about a possible batsman who can emerge from the series. "Hanuma Vihari," was Kohli's reply.

Just over a month ago when this was said, no one took Kohli seriously. Then came the debacle at Adelaide and everyone felt Kohli had completely misread the talent. Nearly a month later, Kohli is having the last laugh not just in joy over the birth of his newborn baby girl, but also over his prediction about Vihari coming right!