Gambhir Backs Gill to Open, Says India Must Play Five Bowlers

Gambhir said that he was in favour of India sticking with Shaw at the start of the series despite his poor form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but his poor performance in the first Test means that he now needs to be dropped.

"I wanted Prithvi Shaw to start the series because if a player has scored a hundred and two fifties in four Test matches and hit a fifty in the last tough tour to New Zealand, then you start with him, no doubt the form was not good," said Gambhir.

"But now in the type of form, he is in, more than the form his confidence is very low, so I will want to see Shubman Gill at the top along with Mayank Agarwal and Pujara at number three."