India vs Aus 4th Test: Australia Elect to Bat, India Rest Siraj & Play Shami
India lead the four match series 2-1, having already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
The fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar series is now underway at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium and Aussie stand-in skipper Steve Smith has won the toss and elected to bat first. The visitors are continuing with the same XI that beat India in the third Test at Indore.
"We are going to have a bat, playing with the same team. Looks like a nice surface, does look like a good wicket. The guys performed well last week," Smith said at the toss.
Rohit Sharma's India lead the four match series 2-1 and have made one change, brining in Mohammed Shami for Siraj who has been rested.
"We would have batted first. We know what needs to be done. We need to regroup as a team, you can reflect on so many things. Not the surface what we saw in the first three Tests, looks like a good pitch, I hope it stays the same for all five days," said Rohit Sharma.
Teams
India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami
Australia: Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (capt), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann.
Topics: Indian Cricket Team
