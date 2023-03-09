India vs Aus 4th Test: Australia Elect to Bat, India Rest Siraj & Play Shami

The fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar series is now underway at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium and Aussie stand-in skipper Steve Smith has won the toss and elected to bat first. The visitors are continuing with the same XI that beat India in the third Test at Indore.

"We are going to have a bat, playing with the same team. Looks like a nice surface, does look like a good wicket. The guys performed well last week," Smith said at the toss.

Rohit Sharma's India lead the four match series 2-1 and have made one change, brining in Mohammed Shami for Siraj who has been rested.

"We would have batted first. We know what needs to be done. We need to regroup as a team, you can reflect on so many things. Not the surface what we saw in the first three Tests, looks like a good pitch, I hope it stays the same for all five days," said Rohit Sharma.