Didn’t Know What to Make of It: Ashwin, Vihari On SCG Heroics

It was quite a painful few hours on Monday for R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari as they put their bodies on the line to save the Sydney Test.

Speaking after the game, the duo said the aches and pains they carried to the field had numbed to such an extent by the end of it all that they had no idea what they had pulled off by steering India to an unforgettable draw against Australia with their three-hour vigil.

Ashwin batted with a sore back while Vihari tore his hamstring tear that severely restricted his ability to run. The duo however did not lack in determination.