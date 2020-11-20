Definitely Targeting 500 Wickets and More in Tests: Nathan Lyon

Ace Australia spinner Nathan Lyon says he has missed playing Test cricket while he was away from the game due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now back in the mix, Lyon has the 500-wicket milestone in his eyes.

Lyon, who is just four games short of playing 100 Tests, has 390 scalps to his name so far, the most by any Australian off-spinner.

For Lyon the next chance to add to his tally comes against India, who will play four Tests in the summer.