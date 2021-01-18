4th Test: Siraj Picks His 3rd Wicket, Steve Smith Out on 55

Australia need a victory in Brisbane to win the Border-Gavaskar series while even a draw will see India retain the trophy as they’re the defending champions. The onus thus is on Australia on the fourth day at the Gabba.

At the start of the day’s second session, Australia were 149/4 with Smith and Green at the crease after India picked four big wickets in the first session, before Lunch. Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur and Siraj sent back Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade.

Steve Smith and Cameron Green though added 73 runs to the team’s tally as the lead crossed the 200-run mark. Smith completed his half century, off just 67 balls but then became Siraj’s third wicket of the day - out on 55.