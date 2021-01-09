3rd Test: India 180/4 at Lunch, Rahane and Vihari Out
The latest updates from Day 3 of the third Test between India and Australia at the SCG.
Australia have managed to make regular breakthroughs in the morning session of the 3rd day of the SCG Test against India with Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari both back in the dressing room
Overnight batters Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara added 20 runs to the team’s total before the Indian skipper became the first wicket to fall as he edged a Pat Cummins delivery straight into the stumps. Out on 22 reducing India to 117/3.
Hanuma Vihari then joined Pujara and the pair added 25 runs before Vihari was found short of his crease while taking a run. A direct hit from Josh Hazlewood and he was walking back after scoring 4.
At Lunch, Pant and Pujara are batting for India with Puajara on 42 and Pant on 29.
Yesterday on Day 2, after openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma provided a solid start by adding 70 runs for the first wicket in 27 overs, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara saw off the day by batting out 12.5 overs for just 11 runs.
India were 96/2 at Stumps with Rahane and Pujara unbeaten on 5 and 9 respectively. They trailed by 242 runs after bowling out the Aussies on 338.
