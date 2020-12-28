Day 3, 2nd Test: India All Out on 326, Lead Aus by 131 Runs
The big updates from Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia.
India have been bowled out on 326 in the first session of Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test. Their lead stands at 131 runs after Rahane and Jadeja started on the overnight score of 277/5.
Rahane had completed his 12th Test century in the third session on Day 2 and could not add much runs to his tally before he was run out. Jadeja was at the striker’s end and he sent the ball to short cover, Rahane ran full tilt but was found just short of the crease. Labuschagne’s throw in, the Indian skipper out on 112.
Both Rahane and Jadeja had added 121 runs for the sixth wicket.
Ashwin joined Jadeja at the crease next and while the spinning all-rounder completed his 15th Test half century, their partnership lasted all of 12 runs before Jadeja too was sent back to the dressing room. It was a short ball from Mitchell Starc that Jadeja tried to pull, only to be caught by Pat Cummins. Out on 57 with India’s score at 306/7.
Umesh Yadav then joined Ashwin at the crease and their partnership added 19 runs to the total before Steve Smith took a low catch off a Nathan Lyon delivery in the slips to send the pacer back. He made 9.
Ashwin fell to Hazlewood in the next over on 14 and then Lyon got Bumrah out on a duck to end the Indian innings.
For Australia, Mitchell Starc took three wickets for 78 runs, Nathan Lyon ended with three for 72 and Pat Cummins took two for 80.
