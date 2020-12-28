Day 3, 2nd Test: India All Out on 326, Lead Aus by 131 Runs

India have been bowled out on 326 in the first session of Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test. Their lead stands at 131 runs after Rahane and Jadeja started on the overnight score of 277/5.

Rahane had completed his 12th Test century in the third session on Day 2 and could not add much runs to his tally before he was run out. Jadeja was at the striker’s end and he sent the ball to short cover, Rahane ran full tilt but was found just short of the crease. Labuschagne’s throw in, the Indian skipper out on 112.

Both Rahane and Jadeja had added 121 runs for the sixth wicket.