2nd Test: Shubman Gill and Pujara Fall in First Hour of Day 2
Shubman Gill fell 5 runs short of his debut half century, on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test.
Pat Cummins and his skipper Tim Paine have collaborated to pick the wickets of India’s two overnight batsmen, in the first 65 minutes of play on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test.
Shubman Gill was the first to fall with Paine taking an easy catch. The young opener, playing his debut game, was out on 45.
India were down to 61/2 with Ajinkya Rahane joining Cheteshwar Pujara.
However, the partnership could not add much to the score with Cummins claiming the wicket of Pujara next. The catch by Paine was a class act with the keeper needing to fully stretch on his right to land the ball in his gloves.
Pujara out on 17 after adding 10 runs to his overnight score.
The score read 64/3 when Hanuma Vihari walked out to bat to join his skipper Ajinkya Rahane.
The two batters then steadied the innings, adding another 26 runs before the end of the first session of the day. India went to Lunch at 90/3.
The visitors had started on the overnight score of 36/1, trailing Australia’s first innings score of 195 by 159 runs.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.