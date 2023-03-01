India vs Aus, 3rd Test: 14 Wickets Fall on Day 1, Aus Lead by 47 Runs at Stumps

Since the start of day, frenetic play was visible and every ball was literally an event. Being out for 109 in 33.2 overs is also India's lowest Test total at home since 107 and 105 against Australia in Pune 2017 and is their fifth shortest innings while being all-out in-home conditions.

The opening over of Day 1 produced exciting action, as a returning Mitchell Starc produced a faint edge off Rohit Sharma, but Australia didn't take the review. Replays later showed it could have been a wicket for Australia if the review was taken.

On the fourth ball of the over, Starc hit Rohit's back pad, but didn't take a review again. Later on, ball tracking showed three reds, giving Rohit another life. He and Shubman Gill hit six delightful boundaries in the first five overs.

But from there, Australia's spinners spun a vicious web to trap the Indian batters. Rohit was the first to fall, dancing down the pitch to go over mid-on but couldn't get to the pitch of the ball as it turned sharply and was stumped off Kuhnemann in the sixth over.

The left-arm spinner returned in his next over as Gill perished to a defensive prod and was caught at first slip. Lyon then got one to turn in sharply and break through Cheteshwar Pujara's defence to hit the stumps. Jadeja's promotion also backfired as he couldn't keep the cut down and was caught at cover off Lyon.