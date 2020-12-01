Contrasting Fortunes for IPL Stars & Flops in India-Australia ODIs

INDIA

Hardik Pandya

Back to competitive cricket after a long injury layoff, all eyes were on how Hardik would do, first in the IPL and then for India in his new role as batsman only.

Another crucial cog in the MI wheel, Hardik scored some crucial and quick runs for his side, finishing the season with 281 runs, five not outs and a strike rate off 179, third after Kieron Pollard and Jofra Archer.

In Sydney, in the first ODI, his counter attacking 90 kept India in the hunt in a mammoth chase, showing he has the ability with the bat. In the next game, Hardik was forced to bowl too and produced the important wicket of Steve Smith.