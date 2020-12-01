Clueless India Look to Salvage Pride, Australia Eye Clean Sweep

Indian middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer on Tuesday admitted that the bowling has not been up to the mark but promised that the team would play positively in the final match.

"...despite the two losses we are going to play positively. We have played really good cricket in terms of batting. Obviously, the bowling wasn't up to the mark but I am sure the bowlers are really positive...good to see a few of the bowlers going out there and practicing with certain plans. We are very determined to go out there and win the next game and see to it that we don't suffer a clean sweep," Iyer told reporters on Tuesday.

The Indians had an optional practice on Tuesday and a few of the bowlers and batsmen went out to iron out the chinks.

For Australia, the biggest question would be who will open in place of David Warner who will miss not just the final ODI but also the T20 International series that follows.