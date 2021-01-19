‘Overjoyed’: PM, Others on Team India’s Historic Series Win in Aus

Team India clinched the fourth and final Brisbane Test by 3 wickets on Tuesday, handing them a historic series win. 

i

Political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulated Team India for a historic 2-1 series win against Australia, as they clinched the fourth and final Brisbane Test by three wickets on Tuesday, 19 January.

"We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours," PM Modi tweeted.

‘One of the Most Memorable’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called it "one of the most memorable victories in the recent years."

Meanwhile, Congress leader P Chidambaram lauded the efforts of Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur, saying they "have lived up to the faith placed in them."

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also announced a Rs 5 crore bonus for the Indian team, saying "these are special moments for India Cricket" and lauded the “outstanding display of character and skill.”

Rishabh Pant (89*), Cheteshwar Pujara (56) and Shubman Gill (91) scored half centuries in the fourth innings as India chased down 328 to hand Australia their first Test defeat at the Gabba since 1988.

A very bruised India came to the Gabba with an inexperienced bowling attack and showed great determination over five days to clinch the win and the series in the final hour of the contest at Brisbane.

