Boxing Day Debut for Gill, Siraj; 4 Changes for India at Melbourne

On the eve of the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne against Australia, the Indian cricket team have announced their playing XI for the game. The Ajinkya Rahane led side have made four changes and will be handing two debuts.

Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj will be making their debuts in Test cricket and the team have also brought in a fit-again Ravindra Jadeja.

Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has also got the nod ahead of Wriddhiman Saha for the Boxing Day Test.

However, limited-overs vice captain KL Rahul does not get the nod as was being speculated and Hanuma Vihari retains his spot for Melbourne.