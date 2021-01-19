Biggest Thing In My Life: Pant After Match-Winning Gabba Knock

Over the next 70 years, although teams have made bigger fourth innings score at The Gabba -- like 450 by Pakistan in 2016 -- no one has chased a fourth-innings target to win a game. Importantly, no team had beaten Australia in Brisbane in last 32 years. The last time the Aussies lost a Test at The Gabba was against West Indies in 1988.

So when Cheteshwar Pujara (56) was the fourth wicket dismissed with the score at 228 on Tuesday and India needed exactly a 100 to win, the odds were stacked heavily against them.

However Pant, who initially batted in a circumspect manner while curbing his natural strokes and had buckled down in the company of Pujara, opened up after the departure of the India's batting mainstay.