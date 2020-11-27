Australia Outclass India in Sydney, Take 1-0 Lead in ODI Series

During the course of the partnership, Finch became the second-fastest Australian to score 5,000 ODI runs (126 innings, 11 more than Warner).

India got their first breakthrough as Warner got out against Mohammed Shami after playing a well-rounded 69-run knock, with the help of six 4s.

Smith, who came in next, started right from the word go and scored runs quickly, adding 108 runs with Finch.

Finch, the Australia skipper, was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah after he got to his 17th ODI hundred.

Glenn Maxwell, who had failed miserably in the IPL, came good and smashed the Indian bowlers. Maxwell used switch-hit and reverse sweep to good effect as he scored 45 runs off just 18 balls (five 4s, three 6s), before getting caught at the long-on boundary off the bowling of Shami.

With Marnus Labuschagne getting dismissed soon after, former Australia captain Steve Smith ensured that he kept his team on course for a big total. He stuck to one end, kept scoring boundaries at will and brought up his 10th hundred in just 62 balls – the third fastest by an Australian in ODIs. The former Australia skipper was bowled in the final over of the innings, but not before inflicting huge damage to the Indians.

Among India bowlers, only Mohammed Shami could go for under six runs an over.