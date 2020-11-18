Andrew Tye Replaces Kane Richardson for ODIs & T20Is Against India

Right-arm fast bowler Andrew Tye has replaced Kane Richardson in the Australia squad for the upcoming limited-overs series against India, which includes three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Richardson has withdrawn from the squad to be with his wife and their newborn son, Cricket Australia said in a statement.

"It was a difficult decision for Kane to make but one which has the complete support of the selectors and the entire playing squad," CA national selector Trevor Hohns said on Wednesday.