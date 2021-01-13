Allegations Against Smith Are Absolute Load of Rubbish: Langer

Langer added that Smith has ensured that his bat does the talking ever since he has returned from the ball-tampering scandal.

"Seriously, I thought that was absolutely ludicrous. In the last couple of years since he's been back, he's been exemplary on and off the field. He has let his bat do the talking, he was abused like anything in England, but he kept smiling and let his bat do the talking. Give me a break."

The former Australia opener, who took over from Darren Lehmann as coach after the ball-tampering scandal and has initiated an image makeover along with captain Tim Paine, backed the team skipper after the wicketkeeper-batsman's on-field chatter with R Ashwin was caught on stump mic and became a subject of controversy in mainstream media as well as social media.