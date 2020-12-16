Rahane Will Lead India Well in my Absence, Template is Set: Kohli

Kohli said that both he and Rahane are "absolutely on the same page" and exuded confidence that the middle-order batsman will do a tremendous job in leading the side in his absence.

"But the focus remains, till the time I am here, to be able to do captaincy and leadership and batsmanship to the best of my abilities. From thereon I am pretty sure that Jinx will do a tremendous job. I have said this previously that this is the time to step up and strongly perform as captain and individual," said Kohli.

"I think he will do a good job when I am back home. The vision remains to put in good in performances and make sure we are on the same page and that we are competing every game," he added.

(With various inputs)