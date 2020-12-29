Rahane, Gill Apply the Finishing Touches to Resounding Win at MCG

But be that as it may, debutant Gill looked assured as ever and with his captain in tow put their best foot forward, unlike some other Indian batsmen, and polished off the rest of the target without any hiccups.

Gill, who scored 45 in the first innings, drove and pulled elegantly and remained unbeaten on 35 while Rahane (27*), a black belt holder in karate, continued to bat in his composed way manner and hit the winning runs off Nathan Lyon in 16th over.

This is the first time an Indian captain’s century on Australian soil has resulted in a Test win and deservingly he was awarded the Johnny Mullagh Medal for being the Player of the Match, as a tribute to honour the captain of Australia’s first sporting team to tour internationally. Mullagh was the leader of the 1868 Aborginal tour to the United Kingdom.