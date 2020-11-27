Aaron Finch Becomes Second Fastest Australian to 5000 ODI Runs

Aaron Finch on Friday became the second fastest Australian batsman to score 5,000 runs in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). He achieved the feat during the first ODI of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground when he scored 114 off 124 deliveries.

The right-handed batsman has taken 126 ODI innings to reach the milestone while his opening partner David Warner, who sits at the top of the charts, took 115 innings.

South Africa's Hashim Amla is the quickest to reach the 5,000-run landmark in ODIs, having taken 101 innings.