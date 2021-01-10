Podcast: India Need 309 Runs to Win 3rd Test, Can It be Done?

On this episode of The Aussie Challenge podcast, Ayaz Memon and I disc Day 4 of the SCG Test that saw India on 98/2 at Stumps, needing another 309 runs to win the match.

Australia started the day on 103/2 with overnight batsmen Marnus Labuschage and Steve Smith both going onto make their half centuries. Marnus was the first wicket to fall on the day, out to Navdeep Saini on 73. Steve Smith was looking strong and was into his 80s when R Ashwin restarted their little rivalry and trapping him lbw on 81.

Tim Paine and Cameron Green then added 104 runs for the 6th wicket with Green also scoring his maiden test half century. He made 84 off 132 and was the last wicket to fall before Tea, which was when Paine declared the innings at 312/6, setting India a 407 run target.

Rohit and Shubhman gave India a solid start, making 71 for the first wicket, before Shubman edged one to Paine off Hazlewood on 31. Rohit scored his first half century as an opener overseas but then lost his wicket to Cummins soon after.

Rahane and Pujara are at the crease. India 98/2 at stumps. Need 309 runs to win the match