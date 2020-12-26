2nd Test: Australia Elect to Bat; India Playing Gill, Pant, Siraj

It’s the Boxing Day Test and Australian captain Tim Paine has won the toss and elected to bat first in the second fixture of the four-match Test series against India.

Australia are playing an unchanged XI while India, who announced their squad on the eve of the match, are playing two debutants - batsman Shubman Gill and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.

This is the first time in seven years -- since November 2013 -- that India handed out two debut caps in one match. In 2013, the two players making a debut together were Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami.