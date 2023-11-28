India vs Aus T20Is: Aus Send Smith and Zampa Home Ahead of Tuesday's 3rd T20I

Australia on Tuesday confirmed changes to the T20 squad ahead of the third T20I match against India as Steve Smith, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, and Marcus Stonis have all been sent back home.

World Cup 2023 winners Steve Smith and Adam Zampa are understood to have already flown home ahead of Tuesday's third match at Barsapara Stadium, while Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, and Sean Abbott will all return on Wednesday.

Wicket-keeper batter Josh Phillippe and Ben McDermott have already joined the squad and are available for the third T20. Ben Dwarshuis and spinner Chris Green will join the squad in Raipur ahead of the fourth match.