India vs Australia ODI: Shikhar Dhawan Makes a Comeback

"Deepak was doing well as he played the Vijay Hazare Trophy and suddenly he aggravated his back in the second ODI in Visakhapatnam," he said.

Asked who will be the swing bowler, Prasad said the selectors are banking on Shardul Thakur, who can swing the ball at a decent pace. He made a crucial six-ball 17 in the third ODI against the West Indies in India's series-clinching four-wicket win on Sunday.

Hardik Pandya is till recovering from his back injury said chief selector MSK Prasad.