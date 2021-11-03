ADVERTISEMENT

India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch the Match Live

India vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup match will start at 07:30 PM IST on Wednesday, 3 November.

The Quint
Published
Cricket
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Watch India vs Afghanistan 20 World Cup match live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Network. Image used for representation purpose.</p></div>
i

Indian and Afghanistan cricket team is all set to play against each other in 33rd match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday, 3 November, 2021.

Virat Kohli will lead the Indian team in the T20 World Cup match, while Afghanistan will be led by Mohammad Nabi.

Also Read

Virat Kohli Has To Open or Else India’s T20 Team's Moving in the Wrong Direction

Virat Kohli Has To Open or Else India’s T20 Team's Moving in the Wrong Direction
ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some details about the time, venue, and live streaming of India vs Afghanistan match on Wednesday.

What is the timing of India vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup Match?

India vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup match will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time on Wednesday, 3 November. The match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Also Read

Toss, Dew, Scheduling: Making Sense of India's Shocking T20 World Cup Outings

Toss, Dew, Scheduling: Making Sense of India's Shocking T20 World Cup Outings

How to watch the live streaming of IND vs AFG ICC T20 World Cup Match?

India vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup Match can be watched live on TV on Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD, and on DD Sports.

It can also be watched/ live streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar app or website.

For regular updates about ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Afghanistan match, you can also check out on The Quint.

Both India and Afghanistan played their last match on Sunday, 31 October, against New Zealand and Namibia, respectively.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT