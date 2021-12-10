ADVERTISEMENT

India U-19 Squad For Asia Cup & Preparatory Camp Announced

ACC U-19 Asia Cup is set to begin in the UAE from 23 December.

The BCCI's All-India Junior Selection Committee has picked a 20-member India U-19 squad for the ACC U-19 Asia Cup to be played in the UAE from December 23. The selectors have also announced a 25-member squad for a preparatory camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru from December 11-19 ahead of the ACC event.

The Indian squad for the ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup which will be played in January-February 2022 in the West Indies will be announced later.

India U-19 Asia Cup squad:

Harnoor Singh Pannu, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ansh Gosai, S K Rasheed, Yash Dhull (captain), Anneshwar Gautam, Siddharth Yadav, Kaushal Tambe, Nishant Sindhu, Dinnesh Bana (wk), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Rajangad Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Garv Sangwan, Ravi Kumar, Rishith Reddy, Manav Parakh, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Vicky Ostwal, Vasu Vats (subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players who will attend preparatory camp at NCA:

Ayush Singh Thakur, Uday Saharan, Shashwat Dangwal, Dhanush Gowda, PM Singh Rathore.

