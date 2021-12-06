CSA Announce Updated India Tour Schedule, First Test on 26 December

As announced earlier, the tour has been reduced from three series to two: the Test and One-Day International series, taking place from December 26 to January 23, 2022, across four venues.

Newlands will now host the third Test between the Proteas and India in January, with the New Year's Test shifting to the Wanderers. The Wanderers was set to host the first Test of the three-match series from December 17, but the emergence of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron prompted rescheduling.

The first Test will now take place at SuperSport Park in Centurion from December 26 , followed by the second Test at the Wanderers (January 3-7) and the third at Newlands (January 11-15). The first two matches of the ODI series will be played at Boland Park in Paarl and the third at Newlands.

The four-match T20I series has been postponed to take place during another visit of the Indian team.