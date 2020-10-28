India Tour of Australia: Check Dates, Venues and Full Schedule
The Indian team will quarantine in Sydney prior to the first match of the series on 27 November.
Virat Kohli-led Team India will begin the title defence of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia with the pink-ball Test in Adelaide from 17 December, it was confirmed by the International Cricket Council and Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday, 28 October.
Australia are currently ranked number one in the ICC Test standings. However India will be buoyed by the knowledge it has won three of the previous four series against Australia, including a first-ever series win on Australian soil in 2018-19.
“Across all three formats, Australia and India represents one of the great rivalries in world sport and we are delighted to welcome Virat Kohli’s outstanding squad to Australian shores this summer.”Nick Hockley, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Cricket Australia.
India's squad will arrive in Sydney on 12 November subject to Australian Border Force travel authorisation and the appropriate departure-approvals amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The team will quarantine in Sydney prior to the first match of the series on 27 November.
Full Schedule of India vs Australia Test and ODI Matches
ODIs
- 1st ODI: 27 November, Sydney Cricket Ground
- 2nd ODI: 29 November, Sydney Cricket Ground
- 3rd ODI: 2 December, Manuka Oval
T20Is
- 1st T20I: 4 December, Manuka Oval
- 2nd T20I: 6 December, Sydney Cricket Ground
- 3rd T20I: 8 December, Sydney Cricket Ground
Tests
- 1st Test: 17-21 December, Adelaide Oval (Day/Night)
- 2nd Test: 26-30 December, Melbourne Cricket Ground
- 3rd Test: 7-11 January, Sydney Cricket Ground
- 4th Test: 15-19 January, the Gabba
