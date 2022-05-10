India to Take On Australia in Home T20 Series in September

Next year, Australia is also set to tour India for a four-Test tour in February and March.

After the IPL, the Indian team will play the South African side in a five-match T20 series from 9 to 19 June before the leave for Ireland where they’ll play 2 more T20s.

The Rohit Sharma-led side then takes on England in the rescheduled fifth and final Test, which was postponed last year due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp, on 1 July. India are also expected to play 3 T20s and as many ODIs against England as well.

At the previous edition of the T20 World Cup, where India was captained by Virat Kohli and coached by Ravi Shastri, they were knocked out in the first round in UAE.

(With PTI Inputs)