India to Play Inter-Squad Games Ahead of WTC Final vs NZ: Report
The Indian cricket team have quite a hectic schedule this year with the IPL coming up after the England ODI series. After that will be the World Test Championship final in June before the tour of England in August.
Cricbuzz reported, that the BCCI is set to take bigger squad than usual to England before the Test against New Zealand at Southampton.
The contingent is expected to play intra-squad games to get used to the change in format and acclimatise to local conditions as there are no warm-up games scheduled for India.
Whereas, New Zealand will have played two Tests against England, from June 2-6 (at Lord's) and June 10-14 (at Edgbaston), before they take on India in the WTC final.
Hampshire Cricket chairman Rod Bransgrove confirmed India's plans and said that they have conveyed the same to hosts England as well.
"As far as I know there are no practice games organised. I understand that they (India) are bringing in a lot of players to the hotel and they will be organising their own practice games," he said.
Both India and New Zealand will stay at the on-site hotel of the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.
The World Test Championship final has also been allotted a reserve day as well. The ICC rule states, "A Reserve Day will also be scheduled for the Final to be used if net playing time is lost across the scheduled days of the match."
