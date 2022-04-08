India to Play Derbyshire, Northamptonshire in T20 Matches on England Tour

For the second T20 tour match against Northamptonshire, it will be hosted at the County Cricket Ground on July 3. "Northamptonshire will welcome India to Wantage Road this summer for a one-off T20 tour match. The world number 1 ranked T20 side take on the Steelbacks as they prepare for the series against England in July. Tickets for the fixture on Sunday the 3rd of July will be available in the coming weeks," said the county side on their official website.



But the T20 tour matches will be clashing with India's rescheduled fifth Test against England, which is set to be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham from July 1 to 5, meaning that many first-choice players will not be available for the T20 tour matches. The fifth Test will be the final Test from India's tour of England last year, which was supposed to be held at Old Trafford in Manchester.



But it was postponed on the morning of the match over Covid-19 outbreak fears in the Indian camp. As things stand now, the Test has been rescheduled to be held on India's white-ball trip to England. At the time of Test being rescheduled, India were leading the five-match series 2-1.



After the rescheduled Test is done, India will be playing three T20Is and as many ODIs against England. The first T20I will be at the Ageas Oval in Southampton on July 7 followed by the next two matches at Edgbaston and Trent Bridge on July 9 and 10 respectively.



After the T20Is are over, the ODI leg of the series starts from the The Oval on July 12, followed by second and third ODIs at Lord's and Old Trafford on July 14 and 17 respectively. The last time India played white-ball matches in England, they won the T20I series 2-1 before losing the ODI series by the same margin to the Eoin Morgan-led side.