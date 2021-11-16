India to Host 3 ICC Events in 2024-31 Cycle, Pakistan Gets 2025 Champions Trophy

Notably, Pakistan would be staging an ICC event for the first time since co-hosting the 1996 ODI World Cup along with India and Sri Lanka. The country has not been able to host many international games since the 2009 terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team.

"It's a matter of great pride and delight that Pakistan will be hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This great news will surely excite millions of Pakistani fans, expats and world fans to see great teams and players in action and will allow the world to sample our hospitality," said PCB chairman, Rameez Raja in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the USA and Namibia will host an ICC World Cup event for the first time. Countries like Australia, Bangladesh, England, Ireland, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe have previously staged major events and will do so again over the next decade.

"The hosts were selected via a competitive bidding process overseen by a Board sub-committee chaired by Martin Snedden along with Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Skerritt. The ICC Board accepted the recommendations of the committee who conducted a thorough review of each bid along with ICC management," the ICC said in a statement.

"A similar process to identify the hosts for ICC Women's and U19s events for the next cycle will be undertaken early next year," it added.