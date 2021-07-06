India Team Management Caught Napping as Selectors Erred on Opening Options

"The team management could have highlighted this when the squad was announced about a month before its departure to England. To be honest, those in the main squad are the best set of openers in the country, but Easwaran is too raw and inexperienced to be sent as standby to England. Shaw should have been sent. Doubt if Kohli was even aware of standby players and had taken it seriously, else he would have raised the matter," said a former player, who had been part of the selection committee in the past.



The squad was announced on 7 May and the Indian team left for England in the wee hours of 3 June. There was enough time to discuss it with the selectors.



As it stands now, there is not enough depth at the opening batting position beyond Rohit Sharma, who too had failed to get going in the WTC final. Mayank Agarwal was out of form in Australia and had to play in middle-order in the fourth and final Test in Brisbane. KL Rahul hasn't played a Test in about two years - since August 2019 -- and Easwaran is not deemed ready to be sent to England. He didn't have a great domestic season when it was last played in 2019-20.



A few selectors, in their chats with IANS earlier, have already questioned Easwaran's selection ahead of Shaw in the squad for England.



Shaw was axed from the playing XI after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide in December last year due to his inability to counter swing and was termed as a white-ball player.