India Team in England Hit by Second COVID-19 Positive Case: Report

As per a PTI report, the player in question is wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.

"He (Pant) is in quarantine at an acquaintance's place and won't be travelling with the team to Durham on Thursday," a BCCI official was quoted as saying.

The BCCI is yet to officially confirm the name of the player who has tested positive. Reports claim that the player has been affected by the Delta variant and that he has been positive for a while and is currently recovering well.

Those who were deemed as close contacts with Pant, have isolated and also completed their respective periods of isolation.

The Indian team is scheduled to assemble in Durham on Thursday ahead of their three-day warm-up game against a County Championship XI team from 20 July.

None of the affected will be available for the warm-up game in Durham and will join the team later.