Women’s T20 WC: Teamwork Truly Has Been India’s Winning Mantra

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Indian women’s cricket team created history by entering their first-ever T20 World Cup final after the semis ended in a no-show. Persistent rain hampered the match against England Eves on Thursday, which meant that India, courtesy of finishing on top of Group A, advanced to the summit clash.

Though India have been on a roll in the ongoing tournament, winning four of four, their big batting stars have failed to fire, with Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur unable to get going.