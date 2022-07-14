Virat Kohli Rested for T2I Series Against West Indies

Skipper Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya, who will not be part of the preceding ODI series, will return for the T20s. Shikhar Dhawan will captain in ODIs.

Leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi has retained his place in the T20 side and so has pacer Avesh Khan. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who was not part of the full-strength squad against England in the final two T20s, is back in the mix.

From the squad that won the series in England, pace sensation Umran Malik has been dropped. In his outings in Ireland and England, Malik has shown that he remains a work in progress and needs to improve on his accuracy.

The five-match T20I series against the West Indies will start from July 29 and will go on till August 7.The first match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad, followed by the other two games, both of which will take place at the Warner Park in St Kitts. The series will conclude with the final two games to be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida.

Team: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul* (subject to fitness), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav* (subject to fitness), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.