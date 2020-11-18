India Set to Tour England for Four-match Test Series in 2021 

The England cricket board have announced that they will provisionally host the Virat Kohli-led India for five Tests in the summer of 2021. This series will be played after the ODIs against Sri Lanka. England’s men’s team will also be hosting Pakistan for ODIs and the T20Is while the women’s team are set to host the ODI and the T20I series against South Africa and New Zealand.

India’s last visit for a Test series to England was in the summer of 2018, when the hosts won the series 4-1. After returning from Australia, India will host England for a two-month-long series, which will consist of four Tests, four ODIs and four T20Is.