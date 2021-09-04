India, Pakistan & WI Among Favourites for Men's T20 World Cup: Carlos Brathwaite

After that unforgettable performance in the 2016 final, Brathwaite, who had the honour of kicking off the ICC trophy tour for the men’s T20 World Cup, remembers the year and day very fondly.

“A lot of things were said about the team before we got there and when we got there and we weren’t even given a chance to qualify for the knockouts, far less make the finals and be eventual champions. I can remember when I came in, I had a chat with Dwayne Bravo about the situation. He told me that we’ll go to the World Cup and win the World Cup. So from there to raise the trophy and be champions and for me to be part of the reason that we were champions was very special for me,” he said.

"For WI cricket it also culminated to the only time we’ll ever see the women’s team, u-19s and the men’s champion in the same year and that was very special,” he added.

When asked about his most special moment from the campaign, Brathwaite remembers a moment of calm in the madness of the final over.

“Hitting the third six and then after that there was a bit of a wait. My wife who was my girlfriend at the time, she was in the stands and the West Indies women’s cricket team were in the stands, and just because of the wait as the ball came back on the field, I had a little time to look up at them and blow a kiss at her and enjoy the moment and really soak in what I had done in the previous three balls. Obviously, the feeling of getting the fourth one over the rope and being eventual champions was right up there,” he said.

“I think being able to share the moment with the women’s team who had just won their tournament as well, them to stay on and support us and to have my girlfriend over there to share the moment with, was a good moment for me,” he added.