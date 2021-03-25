India-Pakistan Relations Can Improve Through Cricket: Afridi

"Cricket between Pakistan and India is very important. Sports should be kept away from politics. Relations between the two countries can improve because of cricket," Afridi told Cricket Pakistan.

"I have said this before as well, Indian cricketers enjoy coming to Pakistan. You can improve relationships through sports but if you don't want to improve them then they will remain the same way," he further said.

A report in Pakistan's Jang newspaper on Wednesday quoted a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official as saying that their cricket board had been asked to "be ready" for a series with India, though no one from India has made any commitment to the series.

"A PCB official said that while there has been no direct discussion with anyone from India, indications are there and we have been told to be ready for such a series," said the report in the Urdu newspaper.