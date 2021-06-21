Who Lifts The WTC Trophy if India-NZ Match Ends in a Draw?

Headed For a Draw?

Given the oodles of time lost thus far, the probability of a result is dipping by the minute even though the ICC had made a provision for a sixth day of play, a ‘Reserve Day’, for situations just like this.

After India were bowled out for 217 on Day 3, New Zealand’s first innings is underway with the scoreboard reading 101/2 and hence, there are still 28 wickets to be taken in the match.

Unless and until a dramatic collapse takes place, there is a strong possibility of the match ending in a draw.

While a draw may be common in Test cricket, this match being played is also the first-ever World Test Championship final, meaning a victor is needed to lift the trophy – the ICC Test Mace – at the end of the six days.

The ICC had made a decision in 2018 that if the final did end in a draw, and if that is the case in Southampton on Wednesday, India and New Zealand will be crowned the joint champions of the World Test Championship.