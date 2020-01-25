India Look to Extend Advantage Over NZ at High-Scoring Eden Park

India are unlikely to change a winning combination but a few changes in the bowling department won't come as a surprise when the visitors take on New Zealand in the second T20 at the high-scoring Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday, 26 January.

Jasprit Bumrah was the only bowler on either side to concede less than eight runs per over at the peculiar shaped ground with short boundaries in the series opener on Friday.

Both Mohammad Shami (0/53 in 4 overs) and Shardul Thakur (1/44 in 3 overs) were taken to the cleaners with New Zealand batsmen using their pace to collect boundaries at will.