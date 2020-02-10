3rd ODI: Virat & Co Look to End Losing Streak as NZ Eye Whitewash

India would expect its top order to fire to avoid a series whitewash when it clashes with a high-flying New Zealand in the third and final One-day International in Mount Maunganai on Tuesday.

Despite missing inspirational skipper Kane Williamson in the line-up due to a shoulder injury, the hosts shrugged off the T20 series debacle to claim the ODI series.

New Zealand, though, will have the experience and leadership of Williamson for the final game as he has passed the fitness test.