India Just Two Wins Away From 100 Test Victories in 21st Century

In this century, the most number of wins for India have come against Australia, against whom they have also played the most number of Tests overall. India have won 19 of the 46 Tests they have played against the Aussies while losing 16 and drawing 11. Their second most number of Test wins have come against West Indies, 15 out of 28 matches, and losing just two.

India have faced England the most number of times, behind Australia, winning 12 times and losing 15.

Australia have won the most number of Tests since January 1, 2000, winning 138 matches out of 232. England come second with 120 wins in 266 Tests while South Africa are on 100 wins out of 204.