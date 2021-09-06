India Head Coach Ravi Shastri Returns Positive COVID-19 Report

In what is some bad news from the Indian cricket camp, head coach Ravi Shastri has tested positive for COVID-19 in the confirmatory RT-PCR test too. The head coach will now isolate for at least the next 10 days which means he will not be with the team in the final Test of the series.

India and England’s final Test match in the series is in Manchester beginning 10 September.

The 59-year-old Shastri returned positive in a lateral flow test (Rapid Antigen Test) on Sunday and on Monday, his RT-PCR test report confirmed the infection.

Shastri had recently launched his book in the team hotel where outside guests were allowed too.