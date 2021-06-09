India Have Fared Better Than NZ Away From Home in WTC Campaign

India and New Zealand may be playing at a neutral venue, but it is Virat Kohli's side that has shown dominance away from home winning two out of the three series they have played overseas in the run-up to World Test Championship (WTC) final. In contrast, New Zealand's run comprises only series wins at home with both their overseas tours in the run-up to WTC final yielding no success for them.

The Kiwis have played five series in the 2019-2021 WTC period and won three series at home against India, Pakistan and West Indies which saw them enter the final on the basis of percentage of points.



However, the second-placed team on the WTC points table had started their campaign on a sour note. Sri Lanka held them to a 1-1 draw in the island in 2019 while they were clean swept 3-0 by Australia during the 2019-20 season.