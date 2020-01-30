India Has Several Match Winners: New Zealand Coach Gary Stead

New Zealand coach Gary Stead hailed the current Indian side as a unit that has several match-winners as said the visitors are going to be strong contenders for the remaining fixtures of the tour.

India have had a perfect start in New Zealand having won all three T20Is so far, thus taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

“I have only been involved for the last 18 months, so I have doubt. They are a very good team. From top to bottom throughout the whole team, they are very strong and are proven IPL match winners and they are going to be the contender of game four and future series,” he said.