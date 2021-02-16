India Face 3-Point Penalty in Test C’ship if Pitch Rated ‘Poor’

The rules further state the conditions that make the pitch poor and one of the conditions is about assistance to spin bowlers from early on. "The pitch offers excessive assistance to spin bowlers, especially early in the match."

The wicket for the second wicket started helping spinners from the first session of the first day and it remains to be seen how match referee Javagal Srinath will write on it.

India are currently placed fourth on the WTC table at the moment and need to win the series 2-1 or 3-1 to play New Zealand, who have already qualified, in the final in June at Lord's, London, in England.

India had 430 points in 14 Tests and 68.3 percentage of points ahead of the second Test.