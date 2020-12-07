India Eye Clean Sweep in 3rd T20I Against Depleted Australia

"Before the (Sunday) game we said we will look to ride the atmosphere and the support we are going to get from the fans. That energy pushes you through in the tough moments. (Sometimes) You don't feel pushing too much and then you hear the crowds and people backing you, and you push yourself," said skipper Virat Kohli after Sunday's game that ensured India have not lost a T20I series Down Under.

"The next game is going to be more exciting. We won the series but we still want to be professional and we are going to come out and be fearless," he added.

India had lost just a one-off T20I game back in 2008 and since then they have either drawn a T20I series or won it.

Both the teams have been preserving their top fast bowlers in the limited-overs series ahead of the four-Test series that begins on December 17, with the second T20I witnessing second string pace bowlers from both sides.